Spotify tests a cheaper ad-supported plan with unlimited skips

Spotify is testing out a cheaper version of its Premium subscription with some users that, while remains ad-supported, will offer unlimited skips. The plan will mostly appeal to those who have been hesitant to pay $9.99/month for a better plan but don’t like how limiting the free version is.

As reported by The Verge, the test is being conducted with only a select amount of users, and prices will apparently vary to see what appeals to users most. Right now, it looks like a lot of people are being presented with a $0.99/month subscription model which is quite affordable, to say the least.

The subscription, known as “ad-supported Spotify Plus,” would let you skip songs that came on however many times you want, not just six times every hour like the free plan restricts you to. In addition, Spotify says you’ll be able to play more content on-demand, although it’s not exactly clear what that means (my bet is being able to pick any song to listen to rather than being limited to any song on one of Spotify’s 15 playlists).

Obviously, offline and completely on-demand listening will be reserved for those who pay for Premium, but the new ad-supported plan is nothing short of interesting. I know a lot of people who refuse to pay for a music streaming service simply because they don’t wanna shell out the money, so something cheaper and ad-supported could help sway them to punching in their credit card.

Right now, it’s unclear if Spotify will ever launch this plan officially. It seems that for the time being, it’ll remain one of Spotify’s many tests its conducted over the years.