Google just straight-up announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google is notorious for suffering serious leaks before it announces new products, and we’ve seen the company try to combat the leaks through official teasers and publication of photos of certain devices well before they receive an official introduction. This year, the company is doing the same thing with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but in way more detail than you might think.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor – the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel.



In a growing Twitter thread, Google has announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices will ship later this year and ship in three different colorways. The images Google has tweeted line up with previous renders of the new Pixel phones with a large camera bar stretched across the back. The phones with less space above said camera bar are the Pixel 6, while the rest are Pro phones.

The biggest new feature of the Pixel phones will be Google’s custom processor called Tensor. The Tensor chip will power both phones and enhance areas like photography and AI. It’ll be the first time Google has shipped a Pixel phone without a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the first time it’s used a custom SoC in a phone.

As far as cameras are concerned, Google says the Pixel 6 Pro will offer a triple-lens setup, including a 4x telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the regular Pixel 6 will lose the telephoto and stick with a main and ultra-wide.

Google touts its new Material You design language as the primary influence for the design of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. “The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience,” according to the company.

Finally, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be Google’s most secure phones to date thanks to the company’s advancements with its Tensor processor. Both phones will offer the most layers of hardware security of any phone, according to Google, which should help put Apple on notice given how they’re famous for the security of the iPhone.

Google didn’t share a concrete release date for the new Pixels other than “this fall,” so I assume we’ll get all the details in October like we usually do. With these teasers, it’s clear Google will be upping its smartphone game this year as it tries to compete with the big dogs on a more even playing field. Let’s just hope the extra work and time they poured into these phones is enough to claim meaningful marketshare.