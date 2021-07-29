Microsoft drops the first Windows 11 beta

Microsoft has been feeding people on its Dev channel with new builds of Windows 11 well before the OS is released to the public, and now those on the Beta ring can enjoy that same advantage. The company has begun rolling out the first beta version of Windows 11 for testing.

We are very excited to announce we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel! We highly recommend Insiders in the Beta Channel check out this blog post from June 28th that highlights all the new things in Windows 11 to check out and give us feedback on as you use it! As always, be sure to check out the list of known issues in the blog post below on anything that could impact your experience on your PC. We have also added a few new known issues discovered from Insiders in the Dev Channel since the release last week.

According to Microsoft, this new beta build will serve as the most stable way you can get an early preview of Windows 11 until it enters the Release Preview channel. The build has been rolled out to both Beta and Dev users, so if you’ve been on the Dev channel toying with early builds of Windows 11, now’s your time to switch to the Beta ring if you’d rather have something more stable on your machine.

Now’s also a good time to mention you should check to see if your PC is compatible with Windows 11. Microsoft has a handy guide to help you get ready to run early versions of the OS, and minimum requirements tend to be a 7th-gen Intel Core or AMD Zen 1 processor.

I’ve been using the first round of Windows 11 builds on my main laptop, and I can tell you that they’ve proven to be stable enough for everyday use. Of course, my “everyday use” consists mainly of Google Chrome and Office 365, so your mileage may vary. I also recommend not installing it on your main machine since you likely don’t have a ton of extra PCs lying around (like I do) you can resort to if things go haywire with the beta.