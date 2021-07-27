The Galaxy Note 21 is officially dead

Samsung has been teasing its next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11th, and there have been plenty of leaks to talk about from the third-gen Galaxy Z foldables to new Galaxy Buds and Watches. Another device that was rumored a long time ago was the Galaxy Note 21, Samsung’s 2021 version of the infamous smartphone that thrusted stylus use on a phone into the mainstream. Unfortunately, for fans of the series, you’ll be left without new hardware as the company has confirmed it’s taking a break this year.

In a new blog post, Samsung has confirmed it won’t be shipping a new Note smartphone this year. Instead, the company will focus on its foldables and expanding the functionality of the Galaxy Note to those devices.

Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. In the meantime, mark your calendars and tune in to our Unpacked event on August 11 to see what unfolds.

Months ago, it was reported that Samsung might skip the Galaxy Note series in 2021 due to the industry-wide chip shortage. It appears that not only is the shortage canceling any hope for a Note 21, but also the significant delay the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE has faced in making it to market.

Right now, it’s unclear if Samsung plans to ship a Galaxy Note smartphone next year, but there seems to be some hope given the company’s mobile chief crossing his fingers for another S Pen-equipped device in 2022. I’ll let you know if any rumors crop up.