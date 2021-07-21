Samsung’s third-gen foldables officially arrive August 11th

Samsung has finally announced its August 11th Galaxy Unpacked event where the company will show off two new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The third-gen foldables have been leaked in great detail over the past few weeks, and there’s not a lot left to the imagination. Regardless, we’ll know everything there is to know about the phones on the 11th at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT when the event kicks off.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a tweaked design with a 6.2-inch outer display. On the inside, there will be a 7.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED foldable display covered in Samsung’s “strongest” foldable glass yet. You’ll be able to write on both screens using an S Pen for the first time which will be sold separately. The device will also sport new cameras, a Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, stereo speakers, and a 4,400mAh battery. It’ll also come with 5G, obviously.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also offer a tweaked design over its predecessor and come with a slightly larger exterior display. Inside, you’ll find a 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 3,300mAh battery, improved cameras, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

What I’m most excited about is the two devices’ IP ratings. Both are expected to offer IPX8 certifications which means you’ll be able to do more than just splash them with water. I’ve been hesitant to buy a foldable phone because of it (I live on the water and enjoy fishing and kayaking, so good waterproofing is very important to me), but the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 may convince me otherwise.

That’s not everything Samsung has in store for the shower. Rumors also suggest the Galaxy Watch 4 and a redesigned pair of Galaxy Buds are also in tow. I’ll be covering everything Samsung announces in a ton of detail in my newsletter, Wiretapped. Be sure to subscribe by August 11th to stay in the loop.