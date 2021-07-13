Apple wants more money

A cash grab is a cash grab, and they come a dime a dozen in capitalist societies like the United States. So when a corporate conglomerate sees its customers might want something, they ship it and sell millions. This will inevitably be the case for the new MagSafe Battery Pack, Apple’s newest accessory for the iPhone 12 family.

This battery pack, unlike many other third-party solutions, offers MagSafe connectivity so you can attach it to the back of your iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max and wirelessly top off your phone’s battery. It looks very sleek and Apple-like, and it’s not too chunky unlike other power packs.

That’s about where the fun ends. Digging into the specs, the battery pack only charges at 5W. That’s 10W slower than the 15W you get with a traditional MagSafe charger. What’s more, the battery inside is just 1,460mAh which is 36 percent smaller than the battery in the iPhone 12 mini. Clearly, Apple only wants you to use this thing to top your phone off when you’re in a pinch, not when your phone’s almost on empty and you’ve got a full day to get through.

The cash-grab part comes in the form of the price: $99. For $99, you could get five 10,000mAh power banks from Anker (not a sponsor, just sayin’). The MagSafe Battery Pack is a clear example of Apple’s grip on its consumers and the fact it can just about sell them anything. There’s not a doubt in my mind we’ll be seeing plenty of these things in the wild despite their truly unimpressive specs.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is available through Apple’s web store now, with ship dates hovering around next week.