Apple’s next iPad Air might have an OLED display

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad Air that will feature an OLED display. According to The Elec, the device will offer a 10.86-inch OLED display and release some time in 2022. Meanwhile, a new generation of iPad Pro will also include OLED displays, but will be released a year later in 2023.

This year, it seemed like mini-LED would be the technology Apple would pursue for devices like the iPad moving forward. The company put such a display on the most recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and it was met by relatively positive reviews. However, OLED screens are technically better since they have much more control over which pixels light up and when. Plus, OLED’s more flexible than LCD and mini-LED, which could mean Apple can experiment with the iPad’s form factor if they choose OLED technology.

So far, rumors around the next iPad Air remain scarce, but it is said the iPad Pro is set up for a serious revamp next year with a glass closure, wireless charging, and thinner bezels. There’s a chance The Elec is inaccurate and this iPad Pro will have an OLED screen, but it’s too early to guess something like that.