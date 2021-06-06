Apple Music is getting its own event about Spatial Audio right after WWDC 2021

Apple isn’t stopping with the announcements once its official WWDC 2021 keynote wraps up tomorrow. The company has confirmed it’s hosting another event to announce details pertaining to Spatial Audio in Apple Music. The event will begin right after WWDC at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. It was previously unannounced by Apple, only being confirmed in a video posted to Apple Music this weekend.

The event will likely detail the service’s new Spatial Audio and lossless quality streaming options. Apple announced the new features in a press release not long ago, and the event will likely serve as a way to build hype for when it launches in the near future.

Apple’s Spatial Audio feature is powered by Dolby Atmos and provides a more immersive experience for songs. It works nearly identically to how Spatial Audio functions on the most recent line of AirPods headphones. You’ll be able to hear sounds from all around you as if you’re in a room filled with surround-sound speakers.

Lossless audio, meanwhile, will let you stream music at up to 24-bit/192kHz, a.k.a. as if you were in the studio yourself listening to it. You’ll need some extra hardware like a hi-fi DAC, but at least you’ll soon have the option.

We’re less than 24 hours from all of this being announced to a broader audience, and we’ll probably get some sort of launch date as well. Stay tuned.