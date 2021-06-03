Twitter’s Blue subscription service is here, but it doesn’t do much

Twitter has officially introduced its Blue subscription service. It’s currently rolling out to users in Canada and Australia as a part of what Twitter describes gaining “a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more 🔥.” It’ll come to the US later this year, according to the company.

The service costs $2.99 ($3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD at the moment) a month which is pretty high for a subscription to a service that’s been free since it launched in 2006. Still, Twitter thinks users will be willing to pay for more features, and that might be true. But I don’t know if this feature set is necessarily the right one to justify the cost.

With a Twitter Blue subscription, you get an Undo button for tweets. Instead of a proper way to edit tweets, you get a button that lets you delay the publication of a tweet for a set amount of time in case you misspelt something or regret writing something. You also get folders for your bookmarks, a reader mode for reading long Twitter threads easier, and more customization options for the UI and app icon. Priority support is also available.

Folks, that’s it. That’s what you get if you decide to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

As it stands now, the service is nothing like what some people anticipated. Some had speculated that Twitter would fold other entities like Scroll and Revue into Blue to make it more appealing, but they haven’t done that, at least not yet.

It’s also obvious Twitter is still getting used to charging users for new features. The company has been toying with different ways to generate revenue beyond advertisements for some time, having introduced Tip Jars and Super Follows in the past. Blue is yet another extension of that curiosity, and it’ll take a good while before enough people get used to the idea of paying for Twitter for it to become meaningful.

Right now, Twitter Blue’s kind of lame, but it needs to start somewhere. I won’t be subscribing for a long time, especially since it isn’t yet available in the US. Hopefully, the service gets built out over the coming months to the point where it’s a more compelling offer. We’ll have to let time takes its course and see what happens.