The future of Windows has a date: June 24th

Back at Build 2021, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella hinted that the “next generation” of Windows is right around the block, and boy was he spot on (obviously, he works there). Microsoft has confirmed it’ll unveil the next version of Windows at an event on June 24th at 11 a.m. ET.

What’s happening to Windows, you may ask? For one, it’s probably getting a new name. Microsoft has been rumored to be dropping the “10” from the title going forward, and it could be replaced with “11” or simply nothing at all.

In terms of features, the new version of Windows will reportedly adopt a new UI with an entirely new aesthetic. A revamped app store, improved Bluetooth audio support, better multitasking tools, and more are also rumored to be making their way to the OS.

This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest upgrades to Windows in years, so expect to hear a lot of opinions and hot takes on it once it’s unveiled. I’ll have coverage of the event in some form of an editorial or column, so get ready for some thoughts!