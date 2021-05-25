Microsoft CEO says the ‘next generation of Windows’ is coming soon

Windows 10, an operating system that launched in 2015, has seen a fair amount of significant updates over the years, but nothing will prepare the system for what Microsoft has plans next. At least, that’s the impression we’re all getting from the company.

Today during its Build 2021 conference, Microsoft teased that the “next generation of Windows” will be announced “very soon.” Rumors have suggested for a while that a complete overhaul of Windows 10’s UI is in the works along with new features like a revamped app store, improved Bluetooth audio support, better multitasking tools, and more.

Here’s the full quote from Satya Nadella (via Windows Central).

Across all the opportunities I’ve highlighted today, Windows is implicit. It’s never been more important. Windows 10 is used by more than 1.3 billion people to work, learn, connect and play. And it all starts with Windows as a dev box. Windows brings together all developer and collaboration tools in one place. It lets you choose the hardware you want, works with Linux and Windows as one, and has a modern terminal. And soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been selfhosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.

A lot of outlets are pointing out Nadella’s wording with his teaser. He refers to Windows 10 as “Windows,” which could indicate Microsoft will drop the “10” from the OS’ branding going forward. That’s all speculation, of course, but it would certianly help to communicate just how monumental this new version of Windows is.

Right now, it seems like Microsoft could be hosting an event in June to unveil this new version of Windows. If that happens (or I hear anything about a Windows announcement), I’ll let you know.