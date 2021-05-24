Sirius XM wants to be popular, so it’s starting a TikTok channel

Sirius XM is obviously one of the largest media companies in the world, and it’s in virtually every new car that comes off the production line. Still, the company must not be satisfied with how it’s doing with younger crowds, if today’s announcement is any indication.

According to the company, it’s partnering with TikTok to introduce TikTok Radio, a dedicated station syndicated on Sirius XM that’ll play music that’s popular on the social platform. According to Sirius, it’ll sound “like a radio version of [TikTok’s] ‘For You’ tab.”

The TikTok Radio channel will feature a diverse group of TikTok creators showcasing trending music and stories behind the songs throughout each day, as well as a weekly music countdown dedicated to TikTok’s top trending tracks. Listeners can expect to hear directly from music’s next generation of rising stars and whatever else the TikTok community is vibing to.

In addition, Pandora (which is owned by Sirius XM) will get new playlists featuring popular TikTok creators “who will take listeners through their favorite songs with special commentary about their selections.” Meanwhile, TikTok users will gain exclusive access to re-airings of Pandora’s original events series, Pandora Live.

“We are excited to collaborate with TikTok to create new content that brings the vibrancy of the leading social networking service to life on live radio and our streaming platforms,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “The effect TikTok has on music, and pop culture in general, is undeniable. Our platforms will provide a unique opportunity for TikTok creators to engage with our listeners with content experiences that have never been done before in audio. The exclusive SiriusXM channel will bring a new take on radio by tapping into the latest music trends on TikTok, while Pandora listeners will get access to playlists curated personally by TikTok’s top creators.”

Going straight for a TikTok collaboration is clear indication that Sirius XM wants to be included in the same conversations people are having about more popular platforms. Branding is everything, after all, so if it can capitalize on a “TikTok Radio,” maybe more young listeners will tune in.

It’s not like you’ll be able to avoid it, either. Sirius XM says TikTok Radio will be available in vehicles, through their in-home systems, and via the app. This partnership’s gonna be heavily pushed, and I’m sure plenty of Sirius XM DJs will be plugging it over the next couple of weeks.

Personally, I’m not gonna be tuning in because I am proudly not a TikTok user. But I can definitely see my younger sister becoming obsessed with it. So Sirius might have a hit on its hands when it comes to younger audiences. It’ll be interesting to see if TikTok Radio manages to stick around for a while.