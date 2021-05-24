Wait, is Apple seriously releasing a new iPod touch this year?

Sometimes, there’s a rumor in the technology universe that simply doesn’t make sense to me so I don’t write about it. But every now and then, one of those rumors will be so crazy that it’s almost worth the risk of damaging my track record of delivering accurate information to my readers. A 20th anniversary iPod touch is one of them.
I can’t remember the last time I told someone they should buy an iPod touch since they’re basically iPhones minus cellular connectivity, but I get that there are some people who still use them. Luckily for them, it looks like there might be a new one on the, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the first iPod.
According to Steve Moser, these new renders depict the next iPod touch with giant white bezels, a single camera on the back, and standard-issue volume and power buttons. The design is obviously inspired by the iPhone 12 series with its flat edges. The entire package looks as friendly as any iPod touch and lines up with recent redesigns of other products like the iPad Air and iMac.
If it’s not clear to you, white bezels on any type of device are ugly, and I don’t care what anybody says. If this is what Apple decides to do with the iPod touch, I have a feeling I won’t be recommending it for that reason alone.
I’m also curious as to why Apple might be thinking about releasing another iPod. Are sales actually strong enough to justify it? Are they doing it simply to celebrate 20 years of iPods? Do they see standalone music players with excellent app support as a growing market?
It’s important to note that these rumors are incredibly sketchy at the moment since no other outlet has suggested a new iPod touch is on the way. That being said, if it is on the way, we’ll be hearing about it sooner than later – Moser says it’ll come out this November.
