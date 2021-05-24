Wait, is Apple seriously releasing a new iPod touch this year?

Sometimes, there’s a rumor in the technology universe that simply doesn’t make sense to me so I don’t write about it. But every now and then, one of those rumors will be so crazy that it’s almost worth the risk of damaging my track record of delivering accurate information to my readers. A 20th anniversary iPod touch is one of them.

I can’t remember the last time I told someone they should buy an iPod touch since they’re basically iPhones minus cellular connectivity, but I get that there are some people who still use them. Luckily for them, it looks like there might be a new one on the, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the first iPod.

According to Steve Moser, these new renders depict the next iPod touch with giant white bezels, a single camera on the back, and standard-issue volume and power buttons. The design is obviously inspired by the iPhone 12 series with its flat edges. The entire package looks as friendly as any iPod touch and lines up with recent redesigns of other products like the iPad Air and iMac.

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

I also had a chance to work with @RendersbyIan on the new iPod touch renders. The new iPod touch will arrive in time for the iPod’s 20th anniversary. These look great! What do think? Thanks for the info @AppleLe257 pic.twitter.com/BzV4v4sOsh — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

If it’s not clear to you, white bezels on any type of device are ugly, and I don’t care what anybody says. If this is what Apple decides to do with the iPod touch, I have a feeling I won’t be recommending it for that reason alone.

I’m also curious as to why Apple might be thinking about releasing another iPod. Are sales actually strong enough to justify it? Are they doing it simply to celebrate 20 years of iPods? Do they see standalone music players with excellent app support as a growing market?

It’s important to note that these rumors are incredibly sketchy at the moment since no other outlet has suggested a new iPod touch is on the way. That being said, if it is on the way, we’ll be hearing about it sooner than later – Moser says it’ll come out this November.