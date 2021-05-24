Here’s what you get when you upgrade to iOS 14.6

Apple has released iOS 14.6 for all supported iPhones, and it brings a huge update for the Podcasts app and Apple Card. Other updates being released today include iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, and tvOS 14.6.

With any update for your phone, you’re probably wondering what you gain by updating. With iOS 14.6, Apple has a relatively short list of new features, but they’re plenty noteworthy.

The Apple Podcasts app is getting updated with support for the company’s new podcast subscriptions. You’ll now be able to pay a monthly fee to subscribe to premium podcasts directly through the app. Notably, if you do subscribe to podcasts through the Apple Podcasts app, you won’t be able to listen to them anywhere else – they’re exclusive to Apple devices, which is an interesting choice.

Another big new feature is Apple Card Family support. Now, you’ll be able to share your Apple Card with up to five people ages 13 years old or older. You’ll all begin to build your credit and manage your own individual expenses. It’ll be a good feature for younger folks in your home who want to start building their credit but don’t want to go through the hassle of getting approved for their own credit card.

Apple is also fixing some stuff with iOS 14.6. For instance, using your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask should be more reliable (ironically at the time masks are becoming more and more scarce across the country). Reminders, call blocking, Bluetooth connectivity, and enhanced iPhone performance after startup are also seeing improvements.

Rounding things off, Apple is adding the ability to add an email instead of a phone number to lost AirTags through the Find My app. You’ll also now be able to unlock your iPhone with your voice after a restart.

Notably absent from this update is Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio support which will arrive later in June. Apple says you need to be running iOS 14.6 to get the features when they’re available, so if higher-quality audio streaming is something you’re into, you’ll wanna grab this fresh upgrade.

iPadOS 14.6 shares a lot of the same improvements with iOS 14.6, while wearOS 7.5 brings the ECG app to more countries like Malaysia and Peru. macOS Big Sur 11.4 comes with support for several new AMD GPUs in addition to Podcasts subscriptions, lots of bug fixes, and more. Finally, tvOS 14.6 brings nothing but bug fixes to the Apple TV.