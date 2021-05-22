Apple’s next Mac processor might be called the M1X

We just watched Apple flip the chipset inside the iMac and iPad Pro to its own M-series processor, and it looks like we’ll be seeing a sequel to the processor sooner than later.

Multiple rumors, including this one from 9to5Mac, are claiming Apple’s next entry in its M line of processors will be called the M1X and will likely debut later this year. Some have speculated that Apple would go with M2 since it’s the first chip after the M1, but it doesn’t look like its specs will justify an entire version leap. So, M1X.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s M1X chipset will offer notable upgrades over the M1 with a 10-core configuration (eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores) and up to 32 graphics cores, compared to the eight-core config of the M1 and eight graphics cores. The M1X will also reportedly support up to 64GB of RAM, four times as much as the existing M1.

What’s more, using the M1X, Apple will be able to tack on more Thunderbolt ports and boost the speeds of the Neural Engine. According to iOS developer @Dylandkt (who has a track record of reliable Apple leaks), it’ll also power the features we’re expecting to see in Apple’s next MacBook Pros which include a 1080p webcam, an SD card reader, and MagSafe.

Jon Prosser recently hinted that we could be getting hardware at this year’s WWDC keynote, and an M1X chip with MacBook Pros to pair with it could be in the cards. That wouldn’t be out of the ordinary either, since last year saw the unveiling of the M1 chip.

As for the M2 chip, don’t expect that until next year when a new MacBook Air will ship to coincide with it.

I’ve got my ear to the ground on this story and I’ll update you if I hear anything. Right now, it looks like we’ll be getting a new M-series chip by the end of 2021, but who knows what might happen.