Google plans to open its own retail store in New York this summer

Google has worked over the years to build out its hardware portfolio, and it looks like it now wants to showcase it in-person. The company has announced it will open its own retailer store in New York City this summer as an extension of its urban campus in the Chelsea neighborhood.

According to Google, it’ll sell all of its various hardware products at the store, including Pixel phones, Nest smart home gadgets, Fitbits, and more. It’ll offer support for the device as well, and help educate customers on how all of its products work with one another.

At the Google Store, customers will be able to browse and buy an extensive selection of products made by Google, ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more. Or they can shop online at GoogleStore.com and pick up their orders in store. Throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how our products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways, which we’re excited to share more about when the doors open. We’ll have experts on hand to help visitors get the most out of their device, such as troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen or helping with installations. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a longtime Pixel user, are curious about our Nest displays or want to participate in one of the how-to workshops we’ll offer throughout the year — our team will be able to provide you with help that’s specific and personalized to your needs.

When the store opens, Google says it’ll follow guidelines to mitigate COVID-19 infection by requiring masks, social distancing, and limiting the amount of people allowed inside. “We will continue to closely follow the guidance of the local and national authorities to adapt our health and safety procedures as needed,” the company said in its blog post.

A precise opening date beyond “summer 2021” hasn’t been given, but I’ll keep my eyes peeled for a calendar entry and will let you know when I have one. It sounds like a cool place to visit.