Google Pixel 6 Pro specs are starting to leak

By now, a majority of die-heart Pixel phone users probably know the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are gonna be the most premium phones to come out of Google. New renders reveal a radically different design with glossy glass to add a costly shimmer and shine, while a huge camera strip and duo-tone finishes lie on the back.

These phones look pretty great, and a new report from digit and OnLeaks claims they could be just as great on the inside. While we aren’t getting processor details or RAM amounts just yet, the report does mention the inclusion of a 6.67-inch OLED display on the Pixel 6 Pro. That’ll be the largest display to ever ship on a Pixel phone, so get ready for another surfboard-like smartphone to hit the market.

The report says the Pixel 6 Pro will measure in at 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm. On the back, you’ll find a standard camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens. They’ll be paired to an LED flash, while a single selfie camera lives on the front in a hole-punch cutout.

I’d like to point out that it seems everyone’s agreed “Pro” is the moniker Google will use to decipher between the larger and smaller Pixel phones this year. For four generations, Google used “XL” to disclose which one was the big one, but that also meant you’d get an identical experience in a larger package. It looks like the Pixel 6 Pro will target the crowd who wants to get the most out of their Pixel phones with higher-end specs, a big design, and more cameras.

I’m all for a pro-grade Pixel phone. It’s something I’ve been asking for from Google for over a year, so it’ll be cool to see them finally deliver it. We’re running pretty low on additional details on the 2021 Pixels at the moment, but expect that to change as the summer rolls on and we approach fall when Google is expected to reveal these new devices.