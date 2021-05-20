If this is the Apple Watch Series 7, I’m buying one

Apple’s been bulldozing its way through its product lineup and redesigning a bunch of their stuff. It looks like the Apple Watch will be one of the products next on their list if a new render form Jon Prosser is to be believed.

According to Prosser, Apple will redesign the watch starting with this year’s Apple Watch Series 7. Flat edges with a presumably perfectly-flat display are in tow, as are slots to fit existing watch bands you already have. Prosser says the watch will ship in a new green color similar to the AirPods Max. All of these changes will lead to an aesthetic that better aligns with Apple’s recent design language for the iPhone, iPad, and iMac.

There’s no word on specs or other stand-out features of the Series 7, but if this is what it winds up looking like, I’m not sure I’ll be able to resist buying one. I’m a huge fan of the flat edges on my iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro, so having them on my watch would be really dope since they add a premium tightness, if that makes sense. Something about it just feels really good.

Obviously, none of these rumors have been confirmed by Apple, but we should learn more over the coming months as we lead into the fall when the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to debut.