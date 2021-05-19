Subscribe to Wiretapped
Latest

Asus made a laptop with an OLED screen for $800

It’s a pretty basic laptop, but that screen is really appealing for under $1,000.
byMax Buondonno
May 19, 2021
2 minute read

If you’ve ever gone shopping for a laptop with an OLED screen, you know that not only are they hard to come by, they’re expensive. Most are upwards of $1,500, and they generally creep into the $2,500-$3,000 range for powerful specs.

But what if there was a cheaper option? One that costs just $800?

Meet the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED. The device, a standard-issue laptop by today’s standards, capitalizes on two things: an OLED screen and a cheap price.

The 13-inch 1080p OLED panel onboard is surrounded by somewhat noticeable bezels and a classic clamshell design. There’s a standard-looking keyboard and a trackpad that can double as a number pad. Under the hood, you have the option of either an Intel or AMD processor (the $800 model comes with either an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U). You can configure the machine with up to an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 series chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

As for battery life, Asus says the 67Wh cell gets up to 16 hours of usage on a full charge, although the Intel models will likely burn out sooner than that. You’ll find a pair of USB-C ports on the AMD models, while the Intel variants replace those with Thunderbolt 4 ports. On each model, you get HDMI, a single USB-A port, and a microSD card reader (sorry folks, no headphone jack here).

All of this is crammed into a machine that’s 13.9mm thin and 2.45 pounds. Asus says this is the “world’s lightest OLED AMD laptop.”

Look, I don’t know how this laptop would perform day-to-day since I’ve never touched one, but I’m sure that OLED screen is beautiful. Asus says it supports all sorts of display specs like HDR, 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and it’s received Vesa DisplayHDR True Black certification for inky blacks. It probably looks terrific, especially for $800.

The laptop is on sale now at a variety of retailers, including Asus’ own website. That’s also the place where you’ll find the $800 model if you wanna check it out.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

IFA 2021 is officially cancelled, cites COVID-19 concerns

byMax Buondonno
Next Article

Ford's electric F-150 Lightning is here with up to 300 miles of range, 563 horsepower for under $40,000

byMax Buondonno
Related Posts