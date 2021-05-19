Asus made a laptop with an OLED screen for $800

If you’ve ever gone shopping for a laptop with an OLED screen, you know that not only are they hard to come by, they’re expensive. Most are upwards of $1,500, and they generally creep into the $2,500-$3,000 range for powerful specs.

But what if there was a cheaper option? One that costs just $800?

Meet the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED. The device, a standard-issue laptop by today’s standards, capitalizes on two things: an OLED screen and a cheap price.

The 13-inch 1080p OLED panel onboard is surrounded by somewhat noticeable bezels and a classic clamshell design. There’s a standard-looking keyboard and a trackpad that can double as a number pad. Under the hood, you have the option of either an Intel or AMD processor (the $800 model comes with either an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U). You can configure the machine with up to an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 series chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

As for battery life, Asus says the 67Wh cell gets up to 16 hours of usage on a full charge, although the Intel models will likely burn out sooner than that. You’ll find a pair of USB-C ports on the AMD models, while the Intel variants replace those with Thunderbolt 4 ports. On each model, you get HDMI, a single USB-A port, and a microSD card reader (sorry folks, no headphone jack here).

All of this is crammed into a machine that’s 13.9mm thin and 2.45 pounds. Asus says this is the “world’s lightest OLED AMD laptop.”

Look, I don’t know how this laptop would perform day-to-day since I’ve never touched one, but I’m sure that OLED screen is beautiful. Asus says it supports all sorts of display specs like HDR, 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and it’s received Vesa DisplayHDR True Black certification for inky blacks. It probably looks terrific, especially for $800.

The laptop is on sale now at a variety of retailers, including Asus’ own website. That’s also the place where you’ll find the $800 model if you wanna check it out.