Parler is back on the App Store, but it’s not as free as before

After what was likely a long and heated battle between the companies, Apple agreed last month to let Parler return to the App Store, and today it was made available. The app, which focuses on providing an unbiased social media experience, was removed from both the App Store and Google Play Store after the January 6th Capital Riots once accusations were made that the app was partially to blame for the insurrection.

That removal process is the reason why the Parler returning to the App Store isn’t the same as you can get through parler.com or the Android app. Parler had to adjust its algorithms to automatically filter out content that didn’t align with Apple’s guidelines.

According to Parler, “voilent or inciting content” will be removed from the platform, which “always voilated Parler’s guidelines” anyway. The company didn’t provide any sort of example of the content, but I imagine people will be quick to point out what it is since it’ll still be available on the web version and Android alternative.

It isn’t clear if Google will ever reinstate Parler in the Play Store. There’s a court case about it, but it doesn’t seem to be going according to Parler’s favor. In the mean time, you’ll have to sideload the app.