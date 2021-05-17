New Beats Studio Buds with noise cancellation leak in iOS 14.6 release candidate

It looks like there’s a new pair of fully-wireless earbuds from Beats on the way. Within the release candidate of iOS 14.6 which was released today to beta testers, 9to5Mac was able to discover multiple references and images of new Beats Studio Buds.

The earbuds look like any other pair of earbuds, with an oval case and a light indicator. The references discovered in iOS 14.6 point to support for Hey Siri and noise cancellation. It’s also likely they could support lossless music streaming in Apple Music, given the fact they were spotted in the same version of iOS that will introduce hi-fi streaming in Apple Music next month.

It isn’t clear when Apple will release the new Studio Buds, but it’ll likely be soon since they were found in the release candidate of iOS 14.6, the final version of the beta before the software’s rolled out to the public. I’ll let you know if any official announcement is made.