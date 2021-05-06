Google will begin enabling two-factor authentication for everyone

Today to commemorate World Password Day, Google announced that it would begin enabling two-factor authentication for all users, assuming your account is properly configured (a.k.a. you have more than one way for Google to get a hold of you). All users who don’t have the feature enabled will receive a prompt on their smartphone to turn it on.

It’s another step in your log-in process which will help keep your account much more secure than it otherwise would be. According to Google, “66% of Americans admit to using the same password across multiple sites, which makes all those accounts vulnerable if any one falls.” In addition, last year, searches for “how strong is my password” went up by 300 percent, indicating users are looking for more security in an increasingly digital world.

Of course, if you don’t wanna use your phone for two-step verification, Google lets you use its Titan security key. Personally, unless you’re handling super sensitive files on a daily basis, I think the company’s Smart Lock features in Android and dedicated app for iOS are adequate.