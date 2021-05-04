RIP: Samsung Galaxy S8 receives final software update

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, two of the most popular phones of the past few years, have officially received their final security update and are no longer being supported by Samsung. The company’s support page no longer lists the devices as being supported, meaning their final biannual security patch is now rolling out to users.

These phones were famous for offering extremely well-rounded experiences. I reviewed the Galaxy S8 not once, but twice and liked it just as much both times. The devices offered nearly bezel-less AMOLED displays (some of the first with a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio), fast performance, good software, and great cameras.

Notably, they were also the first phones to be released after the Galaxy Note 7 which suffered from a issue that caused their batteries to expand and explode. Samsung dedicated a ton of time and money to making sure it wouldn’t happen with the S8 line, and they were successful, ultimately leading to quite the redemption story.

It’s always a sad day when another phone goes out to pasture. Pour one out tonight for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. They were good to us.