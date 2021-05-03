Subscribe to Wiretapped
Google releases May 2021 security patch for Pixel phones

The update is rolling out now to all supported Pixels.
byMax Buondonno
May 3, 2021
Google has begun rolling out the May 2021 security patch for Pixel phones. According to its security bulletin, there aren’t any major changes in this update beyond the usual bug fix and security improvement bullet points, but there’s a decent amount of important fixes that address areas like the media framework.

The update is rolling out now for the Pixel 3/XL, 3a, 4/XL, 4a/5G, and 5. Those who own devices from other retailers will need to wait for both OEM and carrier certification before the patch ships.

