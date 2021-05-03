Apple fixes App Tracking Transparency bug with iOS 14.5.1 update

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 14.5.1 to iPhone users that fixes various bugs pegging its new App Tracking Transparency privacy feature. Specifically, the update addresses an issue with ATT “where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it,” according to the release notes. The feature first appeared in iOS 14.5, released last week, as a way to discourage and ultimately block third-party apps from using your personal data to deliver experiences like curated ads.

The update also provides security fixes and other bug patches for various aspects of the operating system.

To update, head over to Settings > General > Software update. From there, you should see iOS 14.5.1 ready to be installed.

Apple also released iPadOS 14.5.1, watchOS 7.4.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, all of which include their own set of bug fixes.