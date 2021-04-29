Spotify is improving Your Library with more sorting options and pins

Spotify’s interface for Your Library has seen a fair share of redesigns over the years, and the company’s drastic move to focus more on playlists than individual albums and artists has resulted in a bit of a mashed-together UI for all the content you’ve saved to your account. Luckily, the streaming platform is improving how you can sort through it with a list of new features rolling out now to iOS and Android users.

For starters, Spotify is adding “dynamic” filters to Your Library to help you “browse that collection.” Filters include album, artist, playlist, and podcast. There will also be a new button that lets you only see the content you’ve downloaded.

The app will also now let you pin certain content to the top of Your Library for quick access. (I am definitely doing this for the four playlists I constantly rotate between.) For searching your entire library of audio, Spotify will let you do so alphabetically, by recently played, and by creator name.

The app will also gain a new Grid view with this update to sort through liked content in a more visual way.

All of these changes aim to improve the listening experience using the Spotify app and, perhaps, keep listeners from switching. It remains the biggest music streaming platform in the world, with over 158 million Premium subscribers and over 356 million users total.