Samsung unveils Galaxy Book Pro series with AMOLED displays and 5G

Samsung has announced new Galaxy Book Pro laptops at an Unpacked event. The new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 offer some of the most powerful specs the company has ever put in its Galaxy Book machines, and they even come with OLED screens. Both machines will begin shipping May 14th and are up for preorder now.

The Galaxy Book Pro is the standard clamshell-style laptop of the duo, while the Pro 360 is the convertible that allows you to rotate the screen backwards to enter tablet mode. Both offer aluminum enclosures with thin and light form factors, Thunderbolt ports, fingerprint readers, and AMOLED displays.

It’s a bit of a rarity to see AMOLED screens in Windows 10 devices, but that’s exactly what Samsung decided to include with both of the machines. Notably, both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch displays on the Galaxy Book Pros have 1080p resolutions, so don’t get any high hopes for a crystal-clear viewing experience.

Under the hood, Samsung configures both machines with 11th-gen Tiger Lake Intel Core processors with the i3, i5, and i7 available on both models. You get Intel UHD Graphics on the i3 models and Iris X graphics on the i5s and i7s. You get up to 16GB of RAM on the 13.3-inch model and up to 32GB on the 15.6-inch, along with up to 1TB of storage on both.

Samsung touts the mobility of the new machines thanks to the inclusion of LTE on the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro and 5G on the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360. Across the lineup, you also get Wi-Fi 6. This should help getting work done on the go much easier.

The company also includes 63Wh batteries on the 13.3-inch laptops and 68Wh cells on the 15.6-inch variants. Both are compatible with 65W fast charging which is done via a charger that’s smaller than a car key. You can use said charger for all of your devices as well, like a Galaxy S21 or a pair of Galaxy Buds.

Samsung is throwing in its lineup of software tricks to pair with your other Galaxy devices, and it’s introducing a new one: Second Screen. Much like Apple’s Sidecar, it allows you to mirror a second desktop to your Galaxy Tab and extend your workspace. The company also includes SmartThings integration on the Galaxy Book Pros, letting you control compatible smart home appliances from your laptop.

Here’s a list of other tidbits about the new laptops.

The Galaxy Book Pros’ screens have Intelligent Color Engines to adjust your color profile based on what’s on your screen. The displays also emit less blue light.

The keyboard has been reengineered from previous Galaxy Books to include wider keys, rubber domes for protection, and 1mm of travel.

The trackpad on both devices is 23 percent larger than before.

The microphones have received improved noise cancellation, while the Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers get tuned by AKG (obviously).

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 includes an upgraded S Pen in the box which is now 2.5x thicker. However, there’s nowhere to store said pen.

Colors include Mystic Blue (Galaxy Book Pro), Mystic Silver (Galaxy Book Pro), Mystic Navy (Galaxy Book Pro 360), and Mystic Bronze (Galaxy Book Pro 360).

The Galaxy Book Pro will start at $999.99 while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,099.99. Those who preorder from Samsung can get either a $150 eCertificate or a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. Amazon buyers can get $150 of store credit, and Best Buy will do the same.