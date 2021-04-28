Google I/O 2021 keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT w/ ‘significant’ announcements

Google has published its full schedule for its I/O 2021 developer conference this May, and we’ve learned that the event’s inaugural keynote will take place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 18th. Tons of other events from “What’s new” presentations to various AMAs are also slotted to take place throughout the three days of the all-digital show, and you can check it out for yourself here.

During the opening keynote, we’re expecting to hear plenty about Android 12 and the Google Assistant. Rumors also point to new hardware on the cards for an unveiling, and it looks like those predictions could be correct.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, has hinted to investors to expect “significant product updates and announcements” at I/O, which could mean anything. We might be getting new Pixel phones, new Google Nest smart speakers – heck, maybe even new Pixel Buds. At this point, things remain extremely unclear, but they should become clearer as we approach the third week of May.