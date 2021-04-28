CES 2022 will officially be held in-person in Las Vegas

The annual Consumer Electronic Show is returning to Sin City after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns in 2021. CES 2022 will officially take place as an in-person event next January 5-8 in Las Vegas, with more expansive digital experiences also being provided for those uncomfortable attending the world’s largest tech conference.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, CES 2022 will host some 1,000 companies who will show off their latest innovations. Already, it doesn’t seem like any large entities will shy away from the conference to discourage attendees from visiting in-person; the CTA says Amazon, LG, Samsung, Qualcomm, Panasonic, Lenovo, Intel, IBM, Hyundai, Dell, Google, AT&T, AMD, and more are all on the lineup, as well as a group of startups who will make their way to Eureka Park.

CES 2022 will bring back the anchor desk from this year’s all-digital show to deliver the latest news for virtual attendees, while keynotes and exhibits will also be available through online portals. After CES wraps up its in-person activities, new content will be shared online to let companies continue connecting with participants.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

The CTA says it will continue to review guidelines and safety measures according to the CDC and state for how to operate CES 2022 in the coronavirus age. I assume we’ll be hearing more about the precautions the show will put in place in the near future as vaccinations continue ramping up and overall concerns begin to decline.