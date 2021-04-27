Amazon revamps Fire HD 10 with new design, better performance

Amazon has unveiled a revamped Fire HD 10 tablet with thinner bezels around its screen and better performance. The company also revealed a new Fire HD 10 Plus which comes with a few nice-to-have extras. Both of these are up for preorder today and should start shipping later next month.

The new Fire HD 10, running $149.99, comes with thinner bezels around its 10.1-inch 1080p display. Amazon says the screen is 10 percent brighter than before. There’s also twice the amount of RAM at 3GB, while the processor has also been beefed up, although it’s unclear what the company means by a “powerful octa-core 2.0GHz” chipset.

The tablet is thinner and lighter than before and boasts up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. You get either 32 or 64GB of storage with optional expansion via microSD. Obviously, the tablet still comes with all the usual Amazon Fire stuff like Fire OS, Alexa, Kindle books, extensive family controls, multi-user support, and more.

If you want more out of your Fire HD 10, there’s the Fire HD 10 Plus. It, too, has the thinner and lighter design of the standard Fire HD 10 but comes with a soft touch finish on the exterior. It also has an extra gigabyte of RAM, totaling 4GB. It also comes with wireless charging, compatible with an Anker-built Made for Amazon dock that’s sold separately for $49.99.

The Fire HD 10 Plus will cost $30 more at $179.99.

Amazon is also trying its hand at productivity with the new Fire HD 10 tablets. The company’s new Productivity Bundles will include a tablet of your choice, a detachable keyboard case, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365. Fire OS will also be updated to support split-screen multitasking.

The Productivity Bundles start at $219.99. I wouldn’t bet that you’ll be able to tackle documents and spreadsheets with the same ease and elegance as on a laptop or iPad, but the Fire tablets may be enough for some light work on the side.

The new Fire HD 10 tablets come in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive. Cases and accessories will also be available.