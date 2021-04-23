The 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro doesn’t work with the original Magic Keyboard

Apple just unveiled one of the most significant upgrades to the iPad Pro line in the form of a 12.9-inch model with an M1 processor and a mini-LED display. These upgrades are exciting, and it’s no surprise that people are excited to get their hands on one. But if you were hoping that you could buy one knowing it would work fine with the Magic Keyboard you have now, you’d be mistaken.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is took thick for the older Magic Keyboard.

As reported by various outlets, Apple’s new iPad Pro is thicker over the previous 12.9-inch models, increasing by 0.5mm to 6.4mm instead of 5.9mm. This means the new iPad Pro won’t fit inside the 2020 Magic Keyboard when it’s closed. This basically means if you plan to spend $1,099 or more on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll also need to spend another $349 for a new Magic Keyboard. That sucks.

I wouldn’t necessarily blame the M1 for this issue. It more than likely leads back to the mini-LED display tech which probably takes up more room inside the iPad Pro’s aluminum casing. Obviously, since the old Magic Keyboard won’t fit the new iPad Pro, neither will any other case designed for the 2018 or 2020 model.

For those wondering, the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro still works with previous cases, including the Magic Keyboard. In addition, the new 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with older 12.9-inch iPad Pros.