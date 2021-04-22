Google Fi unveils cheaper Simply Unlimited plan for $60 a month

Google has introduced a new plan on its Google Fi MVNO carrier called Simply Unlimited. The plan is the company’s second unlimited data offering and serves as a more affordable subscription for those who want unlimited but don’t want to spend a ton of money.

The plan costs $60 per month for a single line, $10 less than the rebranded Unlimited Plus plan. For two lines on the plan, it’s $45/month per line. If you go to three lines, you’ll really start seeing savings as each line will run you $30/month. That means you can essentially get a third line for free. Afterward, each additional line will be another $30/month.

Simply Unlimited doesn’t stray too far away from Unlimited Plus, but it does take out one of the more appealing aspects of Google Fi: international data and communication. Instead of international calls to 50+ destinations and international data abroad in 200+ destinations at no extra cost, Simply Unlimited gives you unlimited data and texting in the US, Canada, and Mexico. You also don’t get mobile hotspot data, which could be a huge turnoff for some customers.

Of course, you can still get free SIM cards for other devices you own that will count toward your data allowance each month. Google also touts the inclusion of its family-friend features like blocking unwanted calls and Family Link integration.

The new plan is available now on Google Fi’s website. For a limited time, you can get $100 off a select range of phones if you activate a new line. If you bring your own phone, you can get $100 in bill credit with the code SAVE100.