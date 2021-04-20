How to watch today’s Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Apple is hosting an event today nicknamed “Spring Loaded.” We’re expecting plenty of news out of it including new iPad Pros, a new iPad mini, Apple AirTags (finally!), new Macs (maybe!), refreshed AirPods, a new Apple Pencil, and potentially other surprises.
It’s gonna be a jam-packed show, so it’s only natural for tech enthusiasts like yourself to want to watch it. Here’s how you do just that.
What time’s it start?
- 10:00 a.m. PT
- 11:00 a.m. MT
- 12:00 p.m. CT
- 1:00 p.m. ET
Where should I tune in?
Right here!
Apple’s been streaming its keynotes on YouTube over the past few years, so it’s easier than ever to watch the show in real time. I’ve got a player below that virtually any internet-connected device can play.
What if I wanna read about the show instead of watching it?
I’ll have coverage of everything Apple announces after the show, so be sure to stay tuned to the site!
You must log in to post a comment.