How to watch today’s Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Apple is hosting an event today nicknamed “Spring Loaded.” We’re expecting plenty of news out of it including new iPad Pros, a new iPad mini, Apple AirTags (finally!), new Macs (maybe!), refreshed AirPods, a new Apple Pencil, and potentially other surprises.

It’s gonna be a jam-packed show, so it’s only natural for tech enthusiasts like yourself to want to watch it. Here’s how you do just that.

What time’s it start?

10:00 a.m. PT

11:00 a.m. MT

12:00 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. ET

Where should I tune in?

Right here!

Apple’s been streaming its keynotes on YouTube over the past few years, so it’s easier than ever to watch the show in real time. I’ve got a player below that virtually any internet-connected device can play.

What if I wanna read about the show instead of watching it?

I’ll have coverage of everything Apple announces after the show, so be sure to stay tuned to the site!

