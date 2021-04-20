Apple unveils Apple TV 4K with high frame rate HDR support and new Siri Remote

Apple has announced a new Apple TV 4K with support for high frame rate HDR. The news comes courtesy of the company’s Spring Loaded event it hosted today where a new purple iPhone also appeared.

The new Apple TV 4K doesn’t stray away from the design of the previous version. In fact, it’s visually identical. All of the changes being made lie inside the device, where an A12 Bionic processor now lives, replacing the aging A10 the device previously used.

The new chip will make tvOS and everything you do faster, and it’ll help with gameplay especially thanks to improved graphics support. Of course, everything will also look smoother thanks to the faster refresh rate support. Your TV or monitor will need to be compatible with such frame rates, but even still HDR should enhance picture quality regardless of your display.

Apple is also doing something interesting: it’s introducing a new color balancing tool powered by your iPhone. Here’s how the company describes it.

Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality.2 Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

Bundled with the new Apple TV 4K is a redesigned Siri Remote which comes with a silver aluminum finish and a circular touch-sensitive clickpad with five-way navigation.

Apple will sell the new Apple TV 4K for $179 with 32GB of storage and $199 with 64GB. It goes on sale Friday, April 30th. The company will also sell the Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote for $149. If all you wanna do is upgrade your remote, it’ll set you back $59.

