Apple introduces purple iPhone 12 for spring

At its Spring Loaded event, Apple introduced a new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini. The devices are exactly the same spec-wise as before, but it’s now available in a new purple finish. It’s definitely really lavender-y, so if that’s your style, Apple’s got your back.

“The incredible iPhone 12 is the most popular smartphone in the world, and the iPhone 12 family has an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate. The new purple finish, just in time for spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone — great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone.”

Apple will also sell new cases and accessories in fresh spring colors for the iPhone 12 series.

The new purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini will go up for preorder this Friday, April 23rd.

