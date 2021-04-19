Apple confirms Parler can come back to the App Store

Apple has officially confirmed Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives, can return to the App Store after getting banned earlier this year. The company confirmed the news in a letter addressed to Congressman Ken Buck and Senator Mike Lee.

On March 31, @SenMikeLee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store.



🚨Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store. Huge win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/FQBDSSSFGk — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 19, 2021

According to the letter, Parler has been working with folks at Apple to issue an update to the app that would fit in with the App Store’s guidelines. It appears that with the new update to its app, Parler will begin some form of moderating of content that gets shared on its network. Specifics are unclear at the moment as to what Parler’s new guidelines will be for user-shared content to remain visible on the site.

This comes after not just Apple banned the app, but also the Google Play Store and Amazon Web Services who previously hosted Parler. The app has been through termoile since it got hit with blocks back in January, and it appears it’s going to begin recovering.

Right now, it remains unclear as to whether the Play Store or Amazon Web Services will allow Parler back on their services. It’s also unclear when Parler will resurface on the App Store, although it’s expected to occur sooner rather than later.

