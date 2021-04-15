ZTE’s flagship Axon 30 Ultra will come to the US this May

ZTE has announced a pair of new flagship phones called the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra. Both devices have a pretty standard list of flagship specs, but there’s a edge to the Axon 30 Ultra that makes it notable for a large chunk of my audience: it’s coming to the US.

It’s no secret that ZTE isn’t the most popular phone brand in the States, nor has it been relevant in years. But that won’t be stopping the company from trying to break more serious ground in the United States moving forward.

The Axon 30 Ultra features a usual glass sandwich design with a “ZTE 5G” logo on the back and a huge camera bump. The display measures in at 6.67-inches and uses OLED. Its resolution sits at 1080p, however, but at least you get HDR10 support and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There’s a 4,600mAh battery which can charge at up to 66W. ZTE also includes an in-display fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity (obviously), and Android 11.

On the back, you’ll find a set of three 64MP cameras consisting of a main shooter, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto. There’s also a fourth 8MP periscope lens which gives you 5x optical zoom. Between the various focal lengths, you can zoom up to 60x.

The main camera comes with optical image stabilization while the other cameras do not. You also get 8K video recording, up to a 120-degree field of view thanks to the ultra-wide lens, improved night mode photography, and more.

Meanwhile, there’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front which remains above the display instead of beneath it, unlike the Axon 20.

If you wanna buy an Axon 30 Ultra, you’ll have to wait until May. ZTE hasn’t announced how much the phone will cost, but considering its price tag in China is CNY 4,700 (around $720), I’d assume it’ll be at least $749.

