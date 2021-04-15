Apple’s iPhone mini line reportedly won’t make it to 2022

Apple will reportedly stop making its 5.4-inch iPhone mini devices in 2022, with the upcoming iPhone 13 mini being the final miniature smartphone from the company. That’s according to reliable leaker Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) who says Apple will stick with larger 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch devices starting with the iPhone 14 series.

Reports suggest Apple’s iPhone 12 mini has significantly underperformed, causing the company to cut back on production. The device capitalizes on its compact form factor while still packing the same level of performance as the standard iPhone 12, including the A14 Bionic processor. For years, smartphone enthusiasts have been calling on companies to make smaller flagships, but it now seems like that was all overestimated hype.

Kuo says in 2022 when the iPhone mini is dropped, Apple will replace it with another 6.1-inch phone. It isn’t clear what name that phone might carry, but it seems like the company’s “mini” branding will be departing the iPhone for good much sooner than later.

