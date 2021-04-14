TCL unveils 20 Pro 5G and 20L with quad cameras and large batteries

TCL has announced its latest batch of affordable smartphones in the form of the 20 Pro 5G, 20L, and 20L Plus. All three of the devices will go on sale in the UK, Italy, and Portugal tomorrow starting at €229.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the most powerful of the new devices, so let’s knock it out here at the top.

The device ships with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch notch in the middle. TCL says it uses the latest version of its NXTVISION technology to automatically adjust color, contrast, and sharpness based on what content’s being shown. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage with optional expansion via microSD card.

On the back, you’ll find a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

For power, the device utilizes a large 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging on deck. There doesn’t appear to be wireless charging, however.

As the name implies, you can connect to 5G networks with the phone, and the experience is powered by Android 11.

Meanwhile, there’s the TCL 20L and 20L Plus which cut down on some specs for cost saving. TCL uses the same size screen on both devices, but drops down to LCD panels instead of AMOLED. There’s a slower Snapdragon 662 chipset under the hood along with 4GB of RAM on the 20L and 6GB on the 20L Plus.

As far as cameras go, the 20L boasts a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera. The 20L Plus is nearly identical, expect for the main 64MP shooter on the back.

Both phones have even larger 5,000mAh batteries and ship with Android 11.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will cost €549 when it goes on sale. The 20L will be €229 and the 20L Plus will go for €269.

Like this: Like Loading...