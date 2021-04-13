Samsung hosting another Unpacked on April 28th to unveil ‘the most powerful Galaxy’ yet

Samsung is hosting yet another Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28th. The invitation, which confirms a start time of 10 a.m. ET, teases the event will show off what’s claimed to be “the most powerful Galaxy” yet.

Now, I know what you might be thinking: “perhaps this is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 you just told us about.” Readers, it more than likely isn’t. That phone’s specs would be nearly on par with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which would make them tied for the most powerful Galaxy.

On the contrary, it’s likely Samsung is referring to upcoming Galaxy Books. The company’s laptop line is rumored to receive a refresh with 11th-gen Intel processors. There are also Galaxy Book Pro rumors which point to laptops with OLED screens and S Pen support.

The invitation also shows a light standing up from the ground, the same way a laptop screen would light up when you open the lid.

Of course, nothing’s confirmed just yet so we’ll have to wait to see what Samsung’s talking about. Regardless, it should be a good show.

