Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 comes with Intel and AMD chips, better battery life

Microsoft has announced a refreshed Surface Laptop 4, one of the more interesting upgrades the Surface Laptop line has seen in its history. That’s because with this version, you have the option of choosing either an Intel or AMD processor, a trend that’s becoming increasingly more popular in the market. The machines start at $999 and go on sale April 15th in the US, Canada, and Japan.

The new Surface Laptop 4 comes in two sizes that we’re all used to: 13.5-inches and 15-inches. The screens are still plenty sharp and come with 3:2 aspect ratios. Both models look physically identical to their predecessors boast the same number of ports (a single USB-C, a USB-A, a Microsoft Surface Connect port, a headphone jack).

The big selling point of both machines will be the new processors Microsoft includes. With both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch model, the company gives you the option of either an 11th-gen Intel Core chipset or an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor with specially-tuned Radeon graphics. The AMD chips available are the last-gen Ryzen 5 4680U on the 13.5-inch and the Ryzen 7 4980U on the 15-inch. Meanwhile, you can get either an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 on the 13.5-inch, while the 15-inch gets an 11th-gen i7.

Every Surface Laptop 4 configuration is available with up to 1TB of storage. Microsoft also touts some pretty notable battery stats, with the 13.5-inch AMD model getting up to 19 hours of power on a single charge while the 15-inch model gets up to 17.5 hours. Meanwhile, the Intel variants come with up to 17 hours and 16.5 hours, respectively.

Beyond the new processors and battery bumps, there’s not much else to the new Surface Laptop 4 line, which isn’t surprising. Microsoft hasn’t made any major strides in the clamshell laptop market since the original Surface Laptop debuted in 2017, and it doesn’t look like that’ll be changing any time soon.

Still, if you’ve wanted to buy a Surface Laptop, the fourth-generation should prove to be ample for most people.

The Surface Laptop 4 will be available in Sandstone and Ice Blue. Prices go up to $2,399 for a 15-inch model with an 11th-gen i7, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Those who preorder the laptops from either Microsoft or Best Buy will get a free pair of Surface Earbuds.

