Apple announces April 20th ‘Spring Loaded’ event, likely to unveil new iPad Pros

Apple has officially announced its hosting an event on April 20th. The event, which will be held exclusively online, boasts the tagline “Spring Loaded.” It’ll kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on the company’s website.

Recent rumors point to several new devices Apple is working on that could debut at this event. The strongest contenders are the new iPad Pros, with the larger model getting an upgrade to a mini-LED display. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants will come with upgraded USB-C ports, allowing for more versatile accessories. In addition, the tablets will also benefit from improved performance thanks to a new A series chip which should match the power of the M1 found in recent MacBooks.

While on the subject of iPads, there’s also a new iPad mini in the works with a screen about 8.4-inches large. It’s not clear if it’ll debut at the event, but who knows?

What’s more likely to show up during the presentation are Apple’s AirTags which have been in development for a while. There’s also a chance we’ll see a new Apple TV with 120Hz support and better performance, or even new AirPods. Other rumors point to new iMacs and MacBooks being in the works, although I wouldn’t bet on seeing them next week – we usually see Mac products in the summer around WWDC.

I’ll keep you posted on all the news that comes out of the Spring Loaded event. As the title suggests, it should be a “loaded” keynote.

