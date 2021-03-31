Instagram now lets you ‘remix’ Reels, just like TikTok

Instagram is back with yet another feature pulled from TikTok: the ability to “remix” your Reels.

Re-re-re-remix 🤩



Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists 🎭



Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram ✨ pic.twitter.com/eU8x74Q3yf — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

Whereas on TikTok it’s called a TikTok Duet, Instagram is calling its feature Reels Remix. According to the company, new Reels will be automatically eligible for remixing, while past Reels can have remixing enabled by their creator.

To remix a Reel, you’ll tap on the share button on the Reel and hit “Remix This Reel.” You’ll then be able to add your own video, music, filters, text, and effects to the Reel and post it to your profile. It seems to work extremely similarly to TikTok’s Duets, so if you’re familiar with that feature, you should feel right at home here.

Here’s a tutorial Instagram shared on Twitter. The feature should be rolling out now to all users.

More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

