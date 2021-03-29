OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get Verizon 5G certification

When OnePlus announced the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro last week, it was discovered that 5G support was only available for T-Mobile customers. That’s because OnePlus hadn’t gotten certification from either AT&T or Verizon to use their 5G networks, and while it doesn’t look like folks subscribed to the former will ever get 5G on the devices, Verizon customers will now be able to use 5G thanks to the carrier adding support for the phones.
George Koroneos, a PR manager at Verizon, confirmed the news in a tweet. Koroneos also noted how the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will work on Visible as a result.
Notably, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be able to utilize sub-6GHz 5G on Verizon’s network, while the 9 Pro exclusively gets mmWave support. Verizon isn’t selling either device directly, but you can buy them from OnePlus unlocked and slide your SIM card inside.
