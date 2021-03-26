Razer will officially ship its wild Project Hazel RGB face mask

Back at CES 2021, Razer unveiled a concept face mask called Project Hazel which comes with all sorts of crazy tech to safeguard you against infectious particles. I gave it a Best in Show award because of just how interesting it seemed, and now it looks like everyone who thought the same will be able to actually buy one.

The marketing idea behind Project Hazel was to see how much demand there was for a mask with this kind of tech in it. I guess the public has spoken – Razer says it’s now planning to ship the mask at some point in the near future. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirmed the news in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“We were thinking, this is a concept project and is this going to be relevant when vaccinations and everything has been rolled out. I think moving forward we decided — and I can tell you now — we are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask,” he told Yahoo Finance. “We’ve realised that even with vaccinations we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor that even if you’re vaccinated you still need to be incredibly careful. Secondly, there are also many countries that are unlikely that are going to get the whole [scale] of vaccinations in the next year or even two so travelling everyone should be very careful. “So with that in mind, we are going to go ahead and solve the sustainable aspect of the mask which is one of the big things for us. Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen and I think we will all will be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come.”

What makes the Project Hazel face mask so interesting has to do with a lot of factors. For one, there are two big RGB lights on your cheeks that can be configured to your liking. The entire mask is made of scratch-proof recycled plastic and is completely waterproof. Two large ventilators offer filtration and can be cleaned, while the entire mask can be sanitized using the included UV-equipped case.

It also projects your voice when you talk so people can hear you, using speakers to make your voice louder. Razer says Project Hazel offers as much protection as an N95, but it hasn’t been certified by any health agencies just yet, an inevitable reality for the mask.

It isn’t clear when you’ll be able to buy one of these masks, nor is it known how much it’ll cost. Regardless, it’s clear Razer is of the opinion that we’ll be wearing masks for a good while longer, so you might as well buy something insane to wear in the meantime.

Like this: Like Loading...