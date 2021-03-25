Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 780G as 765G replacement w/ 40 percent performance boost

Qualcomm has announced a new chipset that will make its way into phones later this year. It’s called the Snapdragon 780G, and it’s replacing the 765G from last year.

If you’re unfamiliar, the 765G made its way into a number of high profile smartphones in 2020, including the Pixel 5, LG Velvet, and OnePlus Nord. It offered enough performance to satisfy most people’s needs while reducing the price of whatever device it came in. The Snapdragon 780G will carry that mantra throughout 2021 with even better performance and some features brought down from the flagship Snapdragon 888.

Qualcomm says the 780G has 40 percent better performance than the 765G thanks to a new Kryo 670 CPU. The GPU is also getting a 50 percent boost thanks to the Adreno 642. The chipset also comes with a Spectra 570 triple ISP like the 888, allowing your device to take three photos or videos at once.

Another feature carried over from the 888 is the company’s 6th-generation AI Engine powered by the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor. It’s capable of generating up to 12 trillion operations per second (TOPs) which is twice as many as what the 765G could do. The 780G also comes with Qualcomm’s second-gen Sensing Hub, updateable GPU drivers, 10-bit HDR gaming support, and improved audio performance.

Rounding things off, Qualcomm says you’ll get better connection speeds thanks to a newly-optimized Snapdragon X53 5G modem with 3.3Gbps speeds on sub-6GHz networks. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

“Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 780G was designed to bring in-demand, premium experiences to more users around the world.”

Qualcomm says the first devices with the Snapdragon 780G will arrive in the second half of this year. There’s a real possibility Google will choose this chip for the Pixel 6, but there’s no indication that’s the case just yet.

Like this: Like Loading...