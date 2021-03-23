Lenovo unveils ThinkVision T24t monitor with touch screen for $459

Alongside a slew of new education-focused laptops, Lenovo has unveiled a new monitor called the ThinkVision T24t. The display is pretty unassuming given its Full HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, but it does do one cool thing: it lets you touch it.

It’s a rarity to find a decent-quality monitor with a touchscreen, but it seems that’s exactly what Lenovo has delivered here. The T24t has a 23.8-inch panel with 2,880 touch sensors to register your input. It connects to your device through USB-C which Lenovo touts adds more diversity to the types of devices you can connect. The entire panel can also tilt to various angles so it’s easy to interact with.

In terms of specs, the T24t comes with a WLED panel and a16:9 aspect ratio. It boasts 178-degree viewing angle, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and four USB 3.2 ports.

Lenovo will charge $459 for the ThinkVision T24t when it goes on sale in the second quarter of this year.

