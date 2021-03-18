Google Chrome gains real-time captions in latest update

Google has added Live Captions to the latest update for Chrome on all supported devices. First debuting on the Pixel 4 back in 2019, Live Captions are an easy way to generate subtitles for any content you’re playing through Chrome on your device.

Live Captions in Chrome can be enabled in Settings > Advanced > Accessibility so long as you’re running the latest version. Once you’re there, you should see a toggle to enable them. Just click it and Chrome will download a few transcription files. After that, you can play whatever content you’d like and you’ll see captions automatically generate in a floating box.

The feature is an accessibility tool, but it’s also good if you want to know what someone’s saying in a video and you can’t turn up your volume. Much like Live Captions on Android, the feature works regardless of how loud your device’s speakers are. In addition, the feature will work without an internet connection in Chrome, so you can open videos and music using the browser without Wi-Fi and still take advantage of the caption box.

Users across various platforms have confirmed the feature is rolling out, so go check Chrome on your machine to see if the feature has reached you.

