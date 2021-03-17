Samsung unveils new Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 mid-rangers at Unpacked

Samsung has unveiled three new mid-range phones at an Unpacked event called the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72. The trio will launch in Europe and in the US at some point. The phones are Samsung’s strongest indication of a more serious approach to the mid-range market as competition has increased over the past couple of years.

The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G both come with plastic bodies and IP67 water resistance. They feature 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED displays with a peak brightness of 800 nits. The A52 gets a 90Hz refresh rate while the A52 5G has a faster 120Hz refresh rate. This is excellent news for fans of fast refresh rates (read: everyone) since you can now expect other companies to begin shipping more mid-range phones with the feature onboard.

Under the hood, the A52s come with an unnamed octa-core processor with two cores clocked at 2.3GHz and the other six at 1.8GHz. Both phones are available with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and microSD card slots.

On the back, you’ll find a quad camera system consisting of a main 64MP f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilization (a first for a Galaxy A smartphone), a 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro shooter, and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The phones support digital zoom up to 10x. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.2 selfie shooter in a hole-punch cutout.

Both of the devices also come with 4,500mAh batteries and 25W fast charging. They ship with Android 11 out of the box. Of course, the A52 5G has a leg up on the standard A52 by including 5G, although it’s unclear if both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands are onboard.

Then there’s the Galaxy A72 which comes with a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It unfortunately gets bucked down to a 90Hz refresh rate, and all of the internals are the same. The phone does swap the 5MP depth camera with an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom, and the battery grows in size to 5,000mAh.

While none of these phones are particularly impressive, they are important since Samsung will be leaning into its A series more than ever moving forward. Sales indicate people are more interested in Galaxy A smartphones than they are flagships like the Galaxy S, Note, and Z lines. Plus, competitors like Apple, OnePlus, and Google make striving for a perfectly-balanced mid-range phone a more daunting task, so dedicating extra time and resources to the mid-range sector is strongly in Samsung’s favor.

Samsung says the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G will cost €349 and €429, respectively. Meanwhile, the A72 will go for €449. It isn’t clear how much the phones will cost in the US nor is it known when they’ll launch. We’ll have to hold out for more details which are likely to come soon.

Like this: Like Loading...