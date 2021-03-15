Subscribe to Wiretapped
Visible enables 5G for Android devices including Pixel 5 and Galaxy S21

iPhones are no longer the only devices that can connect to 5G on Verizon’s sub-carrier.
Max Buondonno
March 15, 2021
Visible, the budget-friendly carrier from Verizon, has confirmed that it’s enabled 5G connectivity for Android devices. Specifically, the devices that are supported right now include the Galaxy S21 series, the S20 series, and the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. At the time of writing, Visible hasn’t enabled 5G for the OnePlus 8 despite it being listed on its website as a supported device.

It’s worth noting that Visible caps its data speeds at 200Mbps, so you won’t be able to take advantage of the crazy high 1Gbps+ speeds carriers market when they advertise 5G. Still, 200Mbps is much higher than Visible’s previous 5Mbps speed cap, and it’s still pretty speedy by today’s standards.

This news comes just over a month after Visible enabled 5G for its subscribers, introduced eSIM support, and expanded the availability of its Party Pay feature to more than four people.

